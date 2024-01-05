Former RAW Superstar who was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam announces retirement at only 36 years old

WWE released a plethora of superstars last year after the Endeavor takeover was made official. One of the names who was let go has revealed that he no longer wishes to wrestle anymore.

The star in question is Rick Boogs, who was associated with the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years. Boogs made his main roster debut in 2021 and was a prominent member of the roster for a while. However, things changed under the new regime, after which he was rarely seen on TV programming. He last wrestled on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023, where he took part in the inaugural Slim Jim Battle Royal. The star was released from his contract in September 2023.

Rick Boogs has not wrestled since his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Boogs confirmed that he was unlikely to don his wrestling boots again.

“No [on being asked if he wants to keep wrestling]. When I first decided I was going to do wrestling, pursue it, I had to be all in on something. So like, I was doing strength and conditioning stuff, personal training. I was like, if I'm gonna commit to this other endeavour, I just gotta get [in the zone]. So I just quit my job, I have a wife and a daughter. I just got unemployed for the sake of you know, getting hungry that I really wanted to make it happen, which my wife was not happy about. She was like,'Why did you have to quit?'" Rick Boogs said.

Rick Boogs started his pro wrestling journey with WWE

While many stars like to exhibit their wrestling skills on the independent circuit before going to the big leagues, Rick Boogs kickstarted his pro wrestling career with the global wrestling juggernaut, WWE itself.

The 36-year-old star made his debut on the October 19, 2017, episode of WWE NXT Live. However, an injury set him back for almost a year. He made his main roster debut as an associate to Shinsuke Nakamura but soon started taking part in action himself.

The star won the 24/7 Championship on a couple of occasions during his stint with WWE. He was a part of the SmackDown roster before getting released last year.

