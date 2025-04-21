Former RCB player reacts to John Cena's record-breaking WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 41

John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 when he delivered on his word by defeating Cody Rhodes and winning his 17th WWE World Championship. Later, popular cricketer and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Mandeep Singh reacted to the win.

Earlier this year, John Cena turned heel after the Men's Elimination Chamber and vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. In the weeks leading up to the event, The Franchise Player barely gathered any momentum, as he took two Cross-Rhodes from The American Nightmare.

Today, The Leader of the Cenation made history when he won the Undisputed WWE Championship and broke Ric Flair's record in the Stamford-based promotion. Later, Mandeep Singh, a popular cricketer and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player, reacted to The Franchise Player's historic win at the event in Las Vegas.

"17th title yaaass 💪🙌," Singh wrote on Instagram.

Mandeep Singh reacts to John Cena's win! [Image credit: Mandeep Singh's Instagram stories]

Recently, Singh joined Kings XI Punjab and has been doing commentary in Punjabi in the IPL.

John Cena didn't win the Undisputed WWE Championship on his own at WrestleMania 41

In March 2025, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. However, he wasn't alone. The Franchise Player, The Rock, and Travis Scott took turns and made a statement by brutalizing The American Nightmare in Toronto at Elimination Chamber.

For weeks, Cody Rhodes addressed the attack and vowed to get his lick back on Travis Scott for his actions in Toronto. Today, The American Nightmare finally got his chance when Scott appeared in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

In the main event of WrestleMania 41, Travis Scott made his presence felt and tried to assist John Cena. However, Cody Rhodes was ready and blocked a punch from the rapper. Things got worse for Scott as The American Nightmare hit him with a Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring.

Later, John Cena played on Cody Rhodes' emotions and hit him with a low blow. In the end, Cena hit Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE title, which secured him the three-count for the win.

