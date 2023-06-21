Former rival could return to WWE and become Roman Reigns' friend in feud against The Usos, says veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' empire is visibly falling apart as The Bloodline Civil War is well and truly upon us. Just when nothing seems to be going Roman's way, Vince Russo has pitched the idea of Drew McIntyre returning to help The Tribal Chief.

The Scottish Warrior has been off TV since WrestleMania 39 and, despite a complicated contract situation, he is expected to make his comeback for a major storyline.

When asked about how WWE should book Drew McIntyre, Vince Russo admitted that the company's current writers didn't think like him and proceeded to reveal a fascinating possibility.

Vince said he would have McIntyre join forces with Reigns in the battle against The Usos. He noted that the former WWE Champion would praise Roman for making everybody a lot of money while calling out the twins for being "ungrateful.'

"I would let him befriend Roman Reigns because the story is, you know, it started with Sami, and now he's got the problem with The Usos, and it's kind of turning into a situation of the world against Roman Reigns. How about Drew McIntyre backed him and basically said, 'He's done nothing but made everybody a round of money and they are still ungrateful.'" [From 12:10 to 12:43]

Vince Russo said that Drew McIntyre's real motive behind siding with Roman Reigns would only be disclosed much later, as he explained below.

Vince Russo on Drew McIntyre eventually turning on Roman Reigns

Before going on a hiatus, Drew McIntyre was one of the top babyfaces in WWE, and going by recent rumors, he is certainly going to have a new heel character once he's back.

Befriending Reigns would be an ideal way to cement his heel turn, as they previously fought each other for the world title. Vince Russo, however, felt that the endgame should be for Drew to "stab" Roman in the back, which would lead to them resuming their old rivalry.

"However, go down that road, but what Drew is really doing is trying to bring the enemy close," Russo continued. "Do you know what I'm saying? 'You can't trust family, man. What were The Usos doing before you, man?' Let him be Roman Reigns' muscle. But he's doing it to [stab him in the back]." [From 12:44 to 13:14]

