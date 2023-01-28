Former rivals team up to replace Drew McIntyre & Sheamus in SmackDown Tag Team Title tournament

The first of the two semi-final matches was set to see Drew McIntyre & Sheamus face Hit Row on SmackDown. However, the duo got taken out by The Viking Raiders - who they defeated last week. As a result, they were unable to compete.

Although Hit Row expected to have their hands raised, they were told by Adam Pearce that they wouldn't get a handout - they would have to face the replacement team instead of Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. The team happened to be none other than the former rivals turned friends Ricochet & Braun Strowman.

As you may know, Ricochet and Strowman had some legitimate beef on Twitter after the latter's infamous "Flippy Flop" comments on social media.

WWE was clever in using this as a part of the storyline, making Ricochet an even bigger babyface than ever before. Their chemistry has certainly translated well as a tag team, as they defeated Hit Row to advance to the finals.

On the other end, Imperium put away Legado Del Fantasma in a competitive match. That means that either Ricochet & Strowman or Imperium will be The Usos' next opponents for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Had Drew McIntyre and Sheamus not been written out, they may have been primed for the #1 contender spot.

