Former Royal Rumble winner favorite to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent is expected to be confirmed at the WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff show tonight in Vegas. Meanwhile, a new source has provided information on who The Tribal Chief could face at The Showcase of Immortals.

Reigns looked all set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes after the latter won the Men's Royal Rumble this year as well. However, The American Nightmare revealed on SmackDown this past Friday that while he intends to take everything away from Roman, he won't go after him at WrestleMania. Cody then introduced The Rock who had a staredown with his cousin.

All three men are scheduled to be in Las Vegas on Thursday for the media event where we will find out Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 40. Before the reveal, Gambling.com's WWE betting expert, James Leyfield, has provided his odds/analysis on who will be involved in the WrestleMania Main Event.

According to the betting odds, The Rock (-150) has a 60% chance of headlining The Showcase of Immortals against The Head of the Table. Meanwhile, the chances of Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns happening are just 20%.

Expand Tweet

Veteran believes Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

While Cody Rhodes seemingly gave away his WrestleMania 40 spot to The Rock on SmackDown, Matt Morgan believes that The American Nightmare will be the one to stand across the ring from The Tribal Chief at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

"I still stick to my prediction. Can I make my prediction? I still feel I'm correct. It will still be night two Cody Rhodes versus Roman somehow," he said.

Expand Tweet

Roman last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble where he defeated AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match. At the same event, Cody Rhodes became the first star since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles. The duo looked set to collide once again but things changed last week on SmackDown after The Rock made his return.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE