Former Royal Rumble winner set to return to SmackDown next week after 4 months

There is going to be a huge return on SmackDown next week. In fact, the next few weeks of WWE programming are going to be crucial after Triple H announced the return to the WWE Draft. But next week isn't the draft - it's about a former Royal Rumble winner who will be back.

By now, you may have guessed it, it's Shinsuke Nakamura, who won the Royal Rumble in 2018. Nakamura has quietly been the longest-tenured star on SmackDown since he arrived in 2017 as he is yet to change brands even once. Only Carmella was close to him in terms of tenure, but she eventually moved to RAW.

WWE announced on the SmackDown after WrestleMania that Shinsuke Nakamura will be returning for the first time in four months.

Nakamura had a bit of an excursion in early 2023 as he went to pro wrestling NOAH to face the retiring Great Muta. He was present at the WWE Hall of Fame as the legend, The Great Muta was inducted this year.

Nakamura wrestled in a few live events in January but hasn't been seen on the blue brand in months.

