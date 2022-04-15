Seth Rollins' former student to make NXT debut

WWE NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer, a former Seth Rollins student, is set to make his debut on NXT 2.0, WWE confirmed this past week.

Frazer was signed to WWE in 2020 after playing soccer at a college level in the United States. He was then sent to the NXT UK developmental brand to learn the company style, and to spend time back home in his native England. While working on the UK developmental show, Frazer wrestled the likes of WALTER, Jordan Devlin, and fellow recent NXT UK call-up A-Kid.

The British star worked briefly for All Elite Wrestling and even wrestled FTW Champion and Team Taz member Ricky Starks in a losing effort. Frazer will be arriving on NXT in the coming weeks and wanting to make a name for himself, stating his intent in his promotional vignette:

“My name is Nathan Frazer. I made a name for myself competing against the best in NXT UK, but now I’ve got a one-way ticket across the Atlantic Ocean, and I can’t wait for NXT 2.0 to see what I’m all about,” he said

After this week's NXT, Frazer took to Twitter to note that he'd already moved to Orlando, Florida, and that the weather was nice.

What is Seth Rollins' connection to Nathan Frazer?

Although Nathan Frazer had an impressive run in NXT UK, he also trained to be a pro wrestler n the United States, and has ties to a former WWE Champion.

Frazer worked as Benjamin Carter on the independent circuit, and was trained at the Black & Brave Academy, a wrestling school owned by Marek Brave and Seth Rollins, formerly known as Tyler Black.

Should Frazer have anywhere near as much success as his trainer, then he is set to have a prosperous career in Vince McMahon's company.

