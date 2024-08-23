Former SmackDown GM amused by Liv Morgan's most recent realization

Liv Morgan is currently the Women's World Champion and is having the time of her life on her Revenge Tour. She recently took to her social media handle to share a personal realization that has gotten many fans talking. Former SmackDown GM Sonya Deville also jumped in and was amused by the World Champion's latest post.

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event a few months ago to win the Women's World Championship. Since then, She was able to retain her title against her archnemesis Rhea Ripley, who returned to win back the title she never lost.

The Women's World Champion seems to be watching a popular show called "Sex and the City." She took to her X (formerly Twitter) to let her fans know that she had only now realized the name of a major character in the show. The Pure Fusion Collective member Sonya Deville replied to Morgan's post by saying:

"I can’t believe you just watched sex in the city for the first time."

Liv Morgan once again saved Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW this week

The current Women's World Champion returned from her injury with a purpose. She wanted to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. As a part of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, Morgan took The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, and the Women's World Championship away from Ripley.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was slated to go toe-to-toe with Damian Priest. However, before the match could begin, the new Judgment Day attacked Priest, forcing Ripley to come head out and make the save.

Before Ripley could attack Mysterio, Morgan hit her rival with a chair. The faction stood tall, celebrating their domination, Dominik Mysterio covered Ripley's face with Morgan's merch. The former Women's Tag Team Champion replied to the clip of the moment appreciating Dirty Dom's actions.

