Former SmackDown star says he expected to be released by WWE; reveals what's next for him

Former SmackDown Superstar Cameron Grimes has disclosed that he saw his WWE release coming and commented on what's next for him now that he's about to become a free agent after the Triple H-led promotion.

The Carolina Caveman was part of the latest release round, along with Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, and Von Wagner. He made his main roster debut last year as a member of the Blue Brand. In his first match, he squashed Baron Corbin, which lasted only seven seconds.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Cameron Grimes said he expected to be let go by WWE. He mentioned that he even joked with the other stars that he'd be drafted to TNA. He added that even though being released sucks.

"When they announced the Draft, I said, you know what, boys, 'I think I'm gonna be drafted to Thursdays,' and I think Thursdays is when Impact comes on television. So I kinda knew it was coming. It sucked, but I knew that the only way that they were gonna give me a chance is if I was probably to be released and go show them that I can do something, and as much as that sucks, we've seen it happen in the past with Drew. Cody wasn't released, he left, but I think I just gotta remind them," said Grimes. [8:55-9:25]

He'll use it to remind the higher-ups who he is and what he can do.

"I think ultimately they knew I wanted to work, so to make me feel a little better, I want to believe that [went] 'Okay, the kid wants to work so bad, we don't have nothing for him right now, so let's let him go and bring him back later,' is what I want to believe. Before I went to WWE, the only thing that I never done was go to Japan. So I'd really love to go to Japan and kinda see what I can do over there. I think with my style. I can do pretty well over there. And the benefit now, too, is there's other places that can pay me and can make it to where I can still be successful in this business without having WWE." [9:27-10:09]

When was Cameron Grimes' last match in WWE?

The Carolina Caveman's first televised match on WWE SmackDown took place on May 12, 2023.

After the bell rang, he immediately hit Baron Corbin with his Cave In finishing move and won the match in mere seconds.

The following week, he defeated Ashante Adonis in less than five minutes. Cameron Grimes competed in his last match on April 12 this month, where he lost to Bron Breakker in a squash match.

It'll be interesting to see where he'll pop up next after he officially becomes a free agent.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.