Former SmackDown star talks about his issues with Mark Carrano 

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long has talked about some of his issues with former WWE Executive Mark Carrano.

Long worked for WWE as both a referee and a manager in the late 90s and early 2000s until he was appointed SmackDown General Manager in 2004. This would be the most impressive run of Long's career, holding the GM role in some capacity until 2012. His flair and onscreen presence helped him become one of WWE's most beloved authority figures.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Long highlighted some of his issues with former executive Mark Carrano. The subject came up when Teddy was talking about his WWE Legends contract.

Long noted that Carrano used to take care of the deal until he was fired. He then stated that the latter changed as a person after replacing John Laurinaitis as Senior Director of Talent Relations.

“Mark Carrano was the guy that was in charge of that stuff [legends contract]... He always would come to me with stuff and I would just look at him, and I never did smarten him up, I never did let him know I knew exactly what he was saying to me… So, Mark Carrano changed once he got that job in talent relations and took John Laurinaitis’ spot, he became worse than John Laurinaitis. I don’t know what happened to him, man, but he just started just screwing a lot of people around… He was treacherous,” Long said.

Who is Mark Carrano and when did he leave WWE?

Carrano is a former Senior Director of Talent Relations in WWE, and was released from his position in 2020.

He was terminated after the news circulated that he had sent Mickie James' possessions in a garbage bag after her release. Teddy Long, however, thought “Carrano should been dumped way before that happened.”

Apart from his executive duties, Carrano also featured in several episodes of the E! reality series Total Divas.

It is certainly interesting to learn about WWE's backstage employees, especially from the unique perspective of Teddy Long. You can read more about him by clicking here.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy