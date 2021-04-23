Who is Mark Carrano and why did WWE fire him?

#TrashbagGate is trending on social media because of the way WWE sent Mickie James her personal belongings in trash bags. The biggest name in this is Mark Carrano, who was fired for the fiasco. But who is Mark Carrano? Why is he at the center of the controversy?

Mark Carrano held the position of Senior Director of Talent Relations for many years in the WWE. However, a recent WWE shakeup at the corporate level brought a change in his daily activities.

John Laurinaitis, who spearheaded the Talent Relations department between 2002 and 2012, was re-hired by WWE in his previous role.

This raised doubts over Mark Carrano's WWE future. Finally, as reported earlier by Sportskeeda, Carrano was fired in the aftermath of the trash bag incident.

What did Mark Carrano do in the WWE?

As the Head of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano was responsible for the communications between wrestlers and the various departments in the company.

The Talent Relations head was also tasked with contacting talent regarding releases, signings, contract extensions, payroll details, and other critical company-wide mandates.

Carrano was an influential figure behind the scenes, but he also made a few on-screen appearances on WWE's programming during his time in the company. He appeared on six episodes of Season One of Total Divas in segments featuring Natalya and other top female stars. He also showed up in season three of WWE's popular reality TV series, and has appeared in multiple episodes of 'WWE 24' and on the 'A Future WWE: The FCW Story' documentary.

Mark Carrano is no stranger to controversy

Former WWE superstar Gail Kim was one of the first members of the wrestling community to share her experiences following the trash bag revelations, bluntly claiming that he was 'not a good human being.'

I know the WWE trolls are going to come for me, but Mark was not a good human being. I don't think he should necessarily get blamed for this incident, but I hope this karma makes him realize and wake up. Be a nice human, and maybe things will change for you @TheHeaterMC

Former WWE star Fred Rosser, aka Darren Young, added his voice by saying he was 'constantly harassed' by Mark Carrano about losing his WWE job.

I was constantly harassed by him about losing my job and I just stayed quite. https://t.co/e6dnk5u83y — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) April 23, 2021

Carrano wasn't the only WWE official to be forced out of the company. PWInsider reported that Nicole Zeoli (Director of Talent Relations) and veteran referee John Cone (Senior Manager of Talent Relations) were released from their respective roles.

Nicole Zeoli ended her 11-year stint. Cone, meanwhile, will remain a WWE referee.

What's next for Mark Carrano? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we gather more details on the big story.