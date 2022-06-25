Former SmackDown Women's Champion mocks Ronda Rousey

The Queen of Harts Natalya mocked Ronda Rousey on the latest episode of SmackDown as she came out to the music of the champion.

A few weeks ago, Natalya won a six-pack challenge to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Since her win, Rousey and Natalya have been firing shots at each other on whose submission moves are more lethal and bound to make the other tap out first.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Natalya donned Ronda Rousey's attire and makeup, entering the arena with her entrance music while pushing an empty stroller to the ring.

The SmackDown Superstar gloated about applying the Sharpshooter on the former UFC Champion the previous week, following her match against Shotzi.

She further ridiculed The Baddest Woman on the Planet by stating that she should just tap out in the middle of the ring. Nattie was interrupted by an angry Ronda Rousey, who stated that she was not going to back down from a fight with the number one contender.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet then assaulted Natalya, who threw the stroller at her opponent.

While Rousey and Nattie were seemingly friends prior to this rivalry, it is yet to be seen how far both women will go to emerge victorious.

