Former SmackDown Women’s Champion unhappy over Aliyah taking her place at Survivor Series 

Naomi was recently drafted to SmackDown, and as a former Women's Champion, and almost everyone expected her to be a part of the Survivor Series team.

Instead, her place was given to the greenhorn Aliyah, to which Naomi reacted on Twitter.

The SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team was announced on WWE's social media profiles last night. It's made up of Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aliyah.

Naomi would certainly have been a part of the women's team if she wasn't in a nasty feud with Sonya Deville.

Will the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series co-exist?

The team from the blue brand will be up against Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega from RAW. Both teams comprise of women who are currently in feuds on their respective brands.

Shotzi and Sasha Banks have recently begun what's expected to be a lengthy rivalry. The former NXT star turned heel and gave up her tank this week on SmackDown.

On RAW, Zelina Vega and Carmella are two heels in the team alongside Liv Morgan, who has had her issues with Carmella in the past. The two women also recently became the number one contenders to the Women's Tag Team Championships. So it would be hard to imagine them being on the same page as Rhea Ripley.

This is Survivor Series. Betrayals have become a part of tradition. It's unlikely that either of these teams will be able to co-exist, and that just adds to the excitement of the pay-per-view.

