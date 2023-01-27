Former SmackDown Women's Champion shows off new look during WWE hiatus

The WWE women’s division has been bolstered by a few additions in recent months. However, the SmackDown side of the roster has one key member missing in the form of former women’s champion Natalya. During her injury lay-off, she showed off a new look.

The Queen of Harts has been out of action for over three months. Her last match on TV programming was in October when she took on Shayna Baszler in a singles bout. Shayna walked away with the win after successfully pulling off a Kirifuda Clutch submission.

However, the former MMA star wasn't content with just winning as she ran a knee through her opponent's face, resulting in her apparent injury. The attack was a kayfabe reason to write The BOAT of WWE programming as she reportedly needed time for nasal surgery. She even competed in a few matches on the Live Circuit before taking time off.

The 40-year-old is nearing a return and it looks like she could return with a new look as highlighted in her recent picture. You can check out the post by clicking here.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Where do you place Natalya among the all-time great women's wrestlers?



Does her long tenure in WWE earn her a spot in that discussion or are you not a fan? Where do you place Natalya among the all-time great women's wrestlers?Does her long tenure in WWE earn her a spot in that discussion or are you not a fan? https://t.co/gKEYWuOrmM

Natalya is one of WWE's greatest female wrestlers

Natalya is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. She started her pro wrestling journey in 2003 before signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2008.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been a prominent member of the company's female roster ever since and is a three-time champion. She also holds the record for most wins for a female WWE wrestler. She has two more records as recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, most pay-per-view/ premium live event appearances and most matches as a female star.

Natalya could soon return to action after months on the sidelines. She recently posted a picture on social media that suggests she's still in incredible shape. With Royal Rumble around the corner, it won't be surprising if the 40-year-old's music plays during the women's battle royal.

Do you think Natalya will return to WWE at Royal Rumble? Sound off below and let us know!

If you'd like to learn some more fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble, check out the video below!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes