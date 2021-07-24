Former SmackDown Women's Champion takes a shot at John Cena in the lead up to SummerSlam

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has taken a shot at John Cena. On the road to SummerSlam, WWE recently tweeted out the dates and ticket information details regarding the "Summer of Cena."

In response to the tweet, Bayley hit back at WWE by suggesting that the reason Cena's live tour was happening was due to her absence. Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote the following:

…..becauseeeee a cErTaIn SOMEONE is missing ……………………? 😵‍💫 https://t.co/pLRmFaOvmR — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 24, 2021

Bayley is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury that she suffered during a training session. It has been confirmed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be out of action for nine months.

At the recently concluded Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Bayley was expected to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the injury forced her to withdraw from the scheduled title match with current champion Bianca Belair.

John Cena made his return to WWE at Money in the Bank

John Cena came face-to-face with Roman Reigns

Following a hiatus from WWE that lasted several months, the former multi-time world champion finally returned at this year's Money in the Bank event.

Shortly after Roman Reigns' successful defense of the Universal Championship against Edge, John Cena made his way down to the ring and was met by a huge reception.

He briefly crossed paths with Reigns to conclude the pay-per-view. And the next night on RAW, Cena made it known that he wanted to challenge for the Universal Title.

While their match hasn't been confirmed yet, Cena vs. Reigns is expected to take place sooner rather than later.

However, on this week's episode of SmackDown, The Head of the Table wasn't willing to defend the Universal Championship against the Cenation leader. Instead, Reigns was challenged by former NXT Champion, Finn Balor, who now wants a shot at the Universal Title.

