"They just kind of di**ed me on it" - Former star says WWE removed his vocals from iconic Nation of Domination theme song (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Wolfie D opened up about the company removing his rap verses from Nation of Domination's first theme song on the latest UnSKripted episode.

Wolfie D competed alongside J.C. Ice (James Dundee) as part of the PG-13 tag team in 1996 when they joined the Nation of Domination.

The duo became popular for rapping in the ring and introducing stable members before their matches. PG-13 accompanied the Nation of Domination until the tag team's release in 1997, after which WWE significantly changed the group's entrance theme song.

NOD's original theme song had the vocals of Wolfie D. Wolfie D said that he wrote the verses and collaborated with legendary composer Jim Johnston to create NOD's signature music. He recalled that WWE edited them out after he was released.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda UnSKripted, Wolfie D said that in 2008, he eventually found out that his vocals were no longer being used in the NOD theme.

"It's so funny that, yeah, I wrote that, the whole Nation of Domination rap. I wrote that, and they just kind of di**ed me on it. Well, because, okay. So, I wrote it, went up there with Jim Johnston, and we wrote that and did all that, but then, the ensemble of next year's stuff, which was like, overseas, they cut our voices out," said Wolfie D. "And so, in the USA, they didn't let our voices be in there. I don't know why they did that because they fired us or whatever. In the overseas version, I found this out, like in 2008, that our voices were not in there." [3:12 - 4:38]

Former WWE star Wolfie D says his tag team partner was "horrible" at rapping

PG-13 were the pioneers of rapper gimmicks as Wolfie D has even called out John Cena for ripping off his character in the past.

While Wolfie was comfortable with the persona, J.C. Ice often found engaging in back-and-forth rap battles challenging.

Wolfie D revealed that James Dundee "was the worst" at spitting verses and briefly opened up about his tag team's struggles, as you can view below.

"Yeah, it was so fun, man. I wrote that as we were going down the road, man," added Wolfie D. "And me and Jamie would spit it back and forth. He was, man; Jamie was the worst. I promise you, he was horrible at spitting it back and forth, and I had to tell him, 'do this, do this. Yeah, it was horrible!" [5:06-5:42]

