The Nation of Domination to reunite after 22 years

Four members of the legendary Nation of Domination faction will reunite at a QPW event on February 26, 2022.

D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, Mark Henry, and Ron Simmons (a.k.a. Faarooq) will be the special guests at QPW’s SuperSlam 3 in Doha, Qatar. The four men have not appeared together as a group in over 22 years.

The star-studded event is due to take place at the Lusail Sports Arena, which holds over 20,000 people. It will be broadcast worldwide on FITE TV.

Ron Simmons recognized that the Nation of Domination was an important opportunity for @TheRock to allow his iconic personality to shine within @WWE.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/bZB9Xc1zdy — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 24, 2021

Booker T, Bret Hart, Eric Bischoff, and Sting have also been confirmed for QPW SuperSlam 3. Brian Cage, Cinta de Oro, EC3, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay are among the wrestlers who will appear on the show. Kenny Omega is also in talks with QPW about possibly appearing.

The Nation of Domination’s WWE success

Lots of star names will appear at QPW SuperSlam 3

The Nation of Domination is widely considered to be one of the most influential WWE factions of all time. Mostly consisting of African-American superstars, The Nation was represented by 12 people during their two-year WWE run between October 1996 and October 1998.

Faarooq originally led The Nation of Domination before The Rock took over as the group’s leader in March 1998. Clarence Mason, J.C. Ice, and Wolfie D represented The Nation during its first few months on WWE television. Ahmed Johnson, Crush, Owen Hart, and Savio Vega also had stints as Nation members.

In recent years, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) have become one of the most successful teams in WWE history. Woods originally wanted The New Day to be presented as The Nation of Domination 2.0, but WWE’s writers allegedly laughed at him.

It was heavily rumored in 2020 that MVP was going to form a new version of The Nation of Domination. He went on to recruit Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin as members of The Hurt Business. However, they were never referred to as a revamped Nation of Domination on WWE television.