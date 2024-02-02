Former star teases returning to WWE to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has taken to social media to comment on a potential match between him and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Ring General is the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time, while The Indy God had one of the shortest reigns in the title's history. He only held it for one day back in 2016. He won the gold in a ladder match at WrestleMania 32 and lost it to The Miz the following night on RAW.

When a WWE fan asked who should face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 now that Brock Lesnar is out of the picture, Matt Cardona responded to the tweet with a GIF of him winning the title and wrote:

"Longest reign vs. shortest reign?"

Gunther recently addressed his WWE finisher mystery

The Ring General is undoubtedly one of the most dominant superstars in WWE right now. He recently surpassed 600 days as Intercontinental Champion, which is a huge milestone.

That's not his longest title reign in the company, however. He was the NXT United Kingdom Champion for 870 days.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Gunther commented on what his finisher actually is, as he's used different moves to win a match.

"[laughs] It's like a... it's a wrestling cliché, with the finishers and stuff, but it's also like a very... it's a thing that WWE really established, I think, and I see the big upside to it, to be honest. But I always approached my wrestling [with] logic. Like, whatever makes sense, at that day to do, in that situation. So, that's how I always approached it and, yeah...," he said.

The Ring General defended his Intercontinental Title against Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW this week. It'll be interesting to see who his WrestleMania opponent will be.

