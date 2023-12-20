Former star will answer WWE's call for a possible return after over 1300 days: "I don't want to end my career in a high school gym"

The professional wrestling business might have alternatives, but WWE remains an attractive destination for most talents. Matt Cardona recently admitted he wouldn't decline a phone call from the company regarding a return.

Cardona had a 15-year run in WWE as Zack Ryder, which ended in April 2020 when he was released alongside many others as a budget-cut operation. He's been competing in various promotions over the past three years and, to his credit, has become one of the highest-paid wrestlers in the Indies.

The "Indy God" had an insightful chat with Chris Van Vliet, revealing he is earning more than ever. Matt Cardona addressed the recent re-signing of released talents and commented on possibly being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble 2024 match.

It's clear that Cardona isn't against returning to the company currently helmed by Triple H, as he noted below that he will pick up WWE's phone call if it ever comes in the future:

"This is the BS stuff that people want to count. I am also making more money. And the most important part. I'm the happiest I've ever been. That's the most important, I've been more fulfilled than I've ever been. Yeah. But I'd be lying if I said that if my phone rang and it's is a 203 which is Stamford, Connecticut, of course, I'm going to pick it up. You know, of course." H/t Insight with Chris Van Vliet

Matt Cardona has turned his career around since his WWE exit, wrestling extensively on the independent scene and capturing titles in several companies.

Indy shows might happen at high school gyms and similar locations, but Cardona has been a huge draw in recent years. The 38-year-old star, however, wants to end his career in a packed arena and knows companies like the Stamford-based juggernaut and All Elite Wrestling are where his dream will be fulfilled:

"I certainly don't want to end my career in a high school gym, in a bar, you know, I want to end it in an arena. Well, that would be WWE, AEW, something else starts up. That is the goal."

Matt Cardona on how he views a possible WWE return

Getting released from the WWE can often be a catalyst for talents to go in a different creative direction. Matt Cardona did exactly that by killing the Zack Ryder character and introducing a side of himself that fans were accustomed to seeing for many years.

Cardona has reached a stage in his career where he feels he has tasted more success than he did in the Stamford-based organization.

The popular wrestler clarified the goals and motivations regarding a WWE comeback and why he had seemingly achieved more on the outside. He explained his viewpoint:

"But also the goal is not, oh, what can I do to get back? Or what can I do? I don't think about it like that. You know, I'm the most successful I've ever been right now. I don't care how you define success we talked about before. Accolades, like my PWI ranking was higher as Matt Cardona than I ever was, as Zack Ryder I won more titles."

