"I didn't expect anything to happen" - Former Superstar Charlie Haas on getting the call from WWE

Charlie Haas initially didn't believe that a run in WWE was ever going to happen for him.

Haas spent almost a decade in the company and had a fair amount of success. He is best known as one half of The World's Greatest Tag Team alongside current RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin.

Haas was recently interviewed by PWMania to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Haas revealed that even after spending all those years on the independent scene, he didn't think a run with WWE was ever going to happen.

"And after all those years, it felt like we ran our course in the indy scene and we just wanted to get to WWF," Charlie Haas said. "Someone we knew got a hold of Kevin Kelly and said, 'there are these two guys from Oklahoma that you should bring up. Jerry Brisco would love to see them.' Don Montoya gave them my number and I didn't expect anything to happen from that, because I didn't know how close he was."

Jim Kettner didn't initially want to train Charlie Haas

When Haas finally got the call from Kevin Kelly to join WWE, Jim Kettner, who was associated with the company at the time, didn't want to train him. However, when he met Haas and saw him work in person, his attitude changed.

"But then one day I get a phone call saying, 'Hey this is Kevin Kelly from the WWF. I want to see you guys in Delaware to get Jim to polish you up.' Jim [Kettner] told us, 'you can come down, but I'm not gonna train you.' So we went down, but as soon as he saw us, he agreed," Charlie Haas continued. "And he said that we had the look, but just needed to work on our footwork. He really got us ready."

