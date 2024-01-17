WWE usually has its stories planned ahead of time but due to a few unforeseen circumstances, the promotion is forced to change its plans. WWE found itself in such a situation back in 2020 with the Retribution faction.

In 2020, a group of mystery superstars with ski masks destroyed sets and attacked stars across both RAW and SmackDown. The group later revealed to be Retribution but they story never paid off in a big way.

Expand Tweet

Talking to Wrestlingnews, former Retribution member, Mace spoke about how the management decided to change the members because of the fan's initial reactions. The star also delved into what the original plans for the faction were and why they were nixed.

"As I understand it, we were meant to be Antifa. When FOX, because it was on SmackDown, found out that there was an Antifa angle on SmackDown on their FOX program. They said, 'Hey, stop.' So confusion happened. They were like, how do we pivot this because they had already dedicated a decent amount of time to this angle" [H/T: Wrestlingnews]

Which WWE Superstar was revealed as the leader of Retribution?

Retribution made huge waves when the faction first appeared on RAW. The WWE Universe expected a great story to play out but the result was far from it. The faction slowly lost steam but fans found it interesting when Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of the faction.

After the revelation, the faction feuded with The Hurt Business. The fact that the faction lost a couple of matches against the Bobby Lashley-led stable made fans believe even less in Retribution. Now, most members of the faction have parted ways with the company.

Were you a fan of Retribution during its run in 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here