Former superstar felt "pointless" whilst working for WWE

Prior to her release from the company in 2022, former WWE Superstar Sloane Jacobs revealed that she felt undervalued during her time there.

The 20-year-old signed for World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2021. Jacobs wrestled in the company's third brand, NXT, where many young performers learn their craft before moving up to either RAW or SmackDown.

Speaking to former World Champion and current AEW star Chris Jericho on his podcast Talk Is Jericho, Sloane Jacobs looked back on her time in the company:

"I was still 19 when I got fired (from WWE) actually. It definitely really sucked, but at the same time, part of me immediately went, I actually get to wrestle again," Jacobs added: "It’s like you feel privileged to get the training and be able to make the paycheck but at the same time, if you’re not actually producing the product, you feel kind of pointless being there." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Since leaving the company in late 2022, Jacobs now performs under the ring name of Notorious Mimi. She has looked to get as many matches under her belt as possible, having performed for promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Former Women's Champion on her decision to leave WWE

Arguably the biggest name to have left the company in recent years is Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks), who after her dissatisfaction surrounding her booking, chose to walk out of WWE in May of last year.

Now signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling as the IWGP Women's Champion, the 31-year-old stated in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated why she left the company where she made her name:

"The ultimate goal for a lot of professional wrestlers is to make it to WWE,” said Moné, who set the industry aflame in WWE as Sasha Banks. “That’s what I thought was the big time. But I did that. I wanted to make new history, and the place to do it is here in Japan. Japan has the highest standards for women’s wrestling, and I want to set the standard in New Japan." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

During her time at World Wrestling Entertainment, Mercedes achieved many accolades, from capturing the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's titles to also main eventing WrestleMania.

