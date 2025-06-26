Former superstar responds to Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' criticism; "I walked away from a multi-million dollar WWE contract. I wasn’t fired"

A former WWE Superstar responded to Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' comments about him recently. He revealed the truth behind his shocking departure from the company, despite emerging as a future main-eventer, and how his health issues forced him to retire. This was the former Intercontinental Champion, Ryback.

Rhodes and Owens reunited outside the ring after they crossed paths several times over the past year. On this occasion, the two had an entertaining conversation on Cody's podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About? where the topics they discussed were refreshing, and at times, quite unfiltered.

Talking about the indie wrestling scene, Owens remarked that some stars overestimated their appeal because they came from WWE. Furthermore, he mentioned a star when talking about this topic, which several fans speculated to be Ryback. While the name was censored, it wasn’t hard for the fans, or even The Big Guy himself, to conclude they were talking about him.

Trending

Expand Tweet

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ryback soon took to his X/Twitter and penned a big note on Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes’ remark, stating that while his name was censored, it's evident they were referencing him.

The Big Guy noted that he had a solid three-year run in the indies after he departed from wrestling juggernaut, and his then-manager Pat Buck set his rate. Moreover, he revealed that every promoter he worked with at that time made a massive profit out of him, clearing allegations that he overpriced himself.

Furthermore, he addressed his WWE departure and disclosed he wasn’t fired; instead, he walked away, leaving a multi-million-dollar contract behind. He revealed he needed a five-disc fusion and full right shoulder replacement at 34, and doctors had told him to stop wrestling or he could even paralyze himself.

"What’s often left out: I walked away from a multi-million dollar WWE contract. I wasn’t fired. I needed a 5-disc fusion and full right shoulder replacement at 34. I was told not to wrestle again. I had nerve damage that risked paralysis if I continued," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar reveals he is ready to return

In the same post, Ryback also explained why he decided to stop taking bookings entirely. In addition to the medical issues, he chose to stay at home and take care of his dog Sophie, who was also suffering from medical issues and was paralyzed twice. He didn't want to put her down due to his travels, and now, she was turning 10, a decision he says was worth every second.

Ryback concluded by stating he poured himself into rebuilding his health and his brand, Feed Me More Nutrition. After several stem cell procedures, he felt he was finally close to being able to return.

While he said the remark by two people he respected felt like a low blow, he wasn’t bitter about it, as he had made his peace with WWE and let go of the past. He also wished both Rhodes and Kevin Owens the best in their future.

It will be interesting to see if Ryback makes a return to pro wrestling anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!