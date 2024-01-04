Former superstar reveals original plans for major WWE stable

A former WWE Superstar has disclosed the original plans for the Nexus faction.

The Nexus faction competed on the RAW brand from 2010 to 2011. Nexus started with eight members from the original season of NXT, but the group consistently changed members.

Vince McMahon announced that NXT would replace ECW on Syfy in 2010. Wade Barrett won the first season to earn a WWE contract. Nexus debuted on the June 7, 2010, episode of RAW by attacking John Cena in a segment that is still discussed today.

PJ Black, formerly known as Justin Gabriel in Nexus, recently spoke with Steve Fall of Wrestling News and revealed that the original plans were for the contestants to live in a house together during season 1:

“The original plan was for us to live in a house like Ultimate Fighter and actually compete and do actual athletic challenges, but as the wrestling business goes, time ran out and on the day they were like, ‘Let’s write a show’, and then they were like, ‘We don’t even have time to write a show’, so we freestyle pretty much everything. That’s why the matches and the promos were kind of off because it was pretty much all on the fly," he said. [WrestlingNews]

PJ Black on the fall of Nexus in WWE

PJ Black commented on how he felt about Nexus losing at WWE SummerSlam 2010 and claimed he might have said something if he were in Wade Barrett's position.

Team WWE defeated The Nexus at WWE SummerSlam 2010 in a 7-on-7 Elimination tag team match. Most fans enjoyed the match but were disappointed to see Nexus come up short.

During his interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Black claimed that he did not know that John Cena did not want to lose the match and probably would have said something if he was Wade Barrett. The veteran added that the group was kept in the dark about the finish and assumed that they were going to win the match at Summerslam 2010:

"I did not (know that John Cena said he didn’t want to lose the match at SummerSlam 2010). If I was in Wade's position, I probably would have stood up and said something at the time, but I didn't know that it was gonna go that way. I feel like if I was in Wade's position, I would have said something because then I would have known what was about to happen. Like, we were kind of kept in the dark. We didn't know that was the finish. I mean, we just assumed that we're going over. I mean, we're so good. Like we were fu**ing, the Nexus (he laughs). "[Wrestling News]

The Nexus faction had a ton of potential but was weakened by the loss at WWE SummerSlam 2010. It will be interesting to see if any superstars for the current NXT roster ever decide to follow in The Nexus' footsteps to make an impact on the main roster.

Were you a fan of The Nexus faction in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.