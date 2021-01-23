Becky Lynch reached out to former Superstar after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega had major praise for Becky Lynch in her latest Instagram story, in response to a fan question.

Zelina Vega was released by WWE in November 2020, amidst the controversy surrounding the company forcing Superstars to shut down their third party handles. Recently, Vega took to Instagram and answered several "True or False" style questions. One fan asked Vega whether she is friends with former Women's Champion Becky Lynch. In response, here's what Vega said:

True, she's one of the people that was really there for me after I left. I'll always appreciate her.

Check out her entire Q&A session HERE. Check below to see the screengrab where she's heaping praise on Becky Lynch.

Zelina Vega has nothing but praise for Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the most respected WWE wrestlers from the current crop

In addition to being an incredibly hard worker, who has gone through a lot to reach where she's at currently, Becky Lynch is also incredibly kind, if comments from fellow wrestlers are any indication. Becky Lynch has been with WWE for a long while now and has done almost everything in the squared circle.

She has won numerous women's titles, has won the Royal Rumble match, has headlined and won the only women's main event in WrestleMania history, and has also been on the cover of WWE 2K20. Lynch vacated her WWE RAW Women's Championship last year following the Money In The Bank event, after holding the same for over a year. She has been absent from WWE TV ever since, due to her pregnancy.

Here's John Cena praising Becky Lynch for her breakout year in WWE:

"For so long I didn't know what or who Becky Lynch was, and now I do, and that fires me up."

Being let go by WWE must have been incredibly tough for Zelina Vega, and she needed all the support that she could get at the time. Becky Lynch providing her moral support through a time like this only proves further that she's an incredibly kind human being in addition to being one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the modern era.