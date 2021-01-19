Former star shuts down reports WWE ruined her wedding

Former WWE star Renee Michelle has shot down reports that WWE ruined her wedding to NXT Superstar and former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick.

Reports recently surfaced stating that Renee Michelle said in an interview with The Hannibal TV that the company messed up her wedding last year.

WWE filmed a segment featuring R-Truth pinning Drake Maverick to re-capture the 24/7 Title. According to the reports, Renee Michelle only learned that WWE would be filming the segment two days before the ceremony.

The former Mae Young Classic competitor took to Twitter to refute the claims that WWE ruined her wedding. She set the record straight, revealing what she actually said during the interview.

"I hate that I have to even do this, but I did not state the below headline but said my husband ruined my wedding--You know, like an angry wife would, like the character she was portraying on tv would. WWE have been nothing but good to us."

! CLICKBAIT - FALSE HEADLINE !



I hate that I have to even do this but I DID NOT state the below headline but said MY HUSBAND RUINED MY WEDDING - You know, like an angry wife would, like the character she was portraying on tv would 🤷🏽‍♀️ WWE have been nothing but good to us. 😑🤨😒 pic.twitter.com/JW7GveEdmm — Renee Michelle 🌸🦋🌺 (@1ReneeMichelle) January 18, 2021

Renee Michelle revealed that she actually meant that her husband Drake Maverick ruined her wedding and her anger towards him was simply a work.

According to Dave Meltzer, the couple had their actual wedding first, and WWE filmed the segment where R-Truth pinned Maverick to re-capture the 24/7 Title later that day.

Renee Michelle provides an update on the report that claimed WWE ruined her wedding

Renee Michelle and her husband Drake Maverick

Renee Michelle also responded to her own tweet by stating that she personally spoke to the website she called out. She confirmed that they apologized for the misquote and agreed to rectify the article/headline.

Spoken to @HeelByNatureYT personally & they have kindly apologized for the mis-quote & situation & will be changing the article/headline https://t.co/O7Sxrfr2Pd — Renee Michelle 🌸🦋🌺 (@1ReneeMichelle) January 18, 2021

Renee Michelle's husband Drake Maverick was released in 2020 as part of WWE's budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he was offered a new contract by Triple H to perform on NXT.