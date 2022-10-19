Former WWE Superstar Juice Robinson (a.k.a CJ Parker) was recently asked if he would consider rejoining the company to work for Triple H.

The 33-year-old star was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2015, where he predominantly worked alongside The Game in the company's developmental brand, NXT. With Hunter now in charge of both RAW and SmackDown, fans have witnessed many previously released stars who have worked with him in the past return to WWE's main roster as of late.

During a recent interview on Inside The Ropes, and with all the success he has had since leaving the company, Robinson was asked if he would ever consider going back to WWE.

"You know what they say in wrestling, ‘never say never, hahaha.’ But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say…I don’t even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn’t really work, no problem. I think they’re cool. I don’t really know what they think about me. I don’t really care. And I’m sure they don’t care what I think about them, so it’s all good." H/T Inside The Ropes

Juice Robison is married to the Interim AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm.

Juice has become a mainstay for the New Japan Pro Wrestling, and as a performer for the Asia-based promotion, he has been able to capture the IWGP United States title on three separate occasions.

Former WWE Champion on creative differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon

With The Game replacing the former Chairman of WWE as its Head of Creative, many have been comparing the two men’s ways of storytelling and how they differ.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash, who is close to both Triple H and Vince McMahon, stated that Hunter appears to be giving a lot more freedom to ring-side commentators.

"Commentating is one of the things that allows you to create and then push your vision," Kevin Nash said." So Paul may know where the story is going and not necessarily the commentators, or Paul may see something that transpires in that segment that needs to be addressed because he’s going to go somewhere with it. But he’s not going to sit there and tell them play-by-play what they need to say like Vince was doing which was making people insane, from what I’ve heard." H/T Sportskeeda

It can be argued that in recent months, the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly under the creative guidance of Triple H.

