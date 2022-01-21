Former WWE Superstar asked JBL to come out of retirement and lose against him

WWE Hall of Famer JBL was recently asked by Charlie Haas to come out of retirement.

The last time John Bradshaw Layfield had a one-on-one encounter in WWE was for the Intercontinental Championship at the 25th WrestleMania against Rey Mysterio. He last competed in the ring for the company in the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

Joined by legendary performer Gerald Briscoe, Layfield recounted Haas' request for a match with him on their podcast Stories with Bradshaw and Briscoe.

"Charlie says, hey, you ever thought about coming out of retirement or anything?" Bradshaw said. "You know having a match or something? He wanted me to come out of retirement to put him over."

Charlie Haas recently announced his return to the ring and put the entire wrestling world on notice. However, it seems that Bradshaw's days of getting in the ring are over.

JBL's career since retiring from the ring

After his retirement in 2009, JBL did not appear in the WWE for a couple of years, he made his first appearance back on RAW in March 2011. It seemed that the member of the APA would be the special guest referee for a match between Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler.

However, this was stopped by Stone Cold Steve Austin, who went on to referee the match at WrestleMania 27.

Later, Bradshaw would spend seven years as a commentator, appearing on both RAW and SmackDown.

The Hall of Famer's commentary may have divided the WWE Universe, but it cannot be denied that his voice added a sense of southern style to the show.

Would you want to see the Wrestling God back in the ring or back in the commentary booth? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

