"I want anyone at any time in any place" - Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas puts the wrestling world on notice

Charlie Haas has returned to professional wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar shocked the wrestling world by showing up at IMPACT Wrestling last week to confront former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.

This morning, Haas took to social media to release a statement about this new chapter of his career. He made it clear that he is open for all bookings in 2022, and he wants to take on anyone at any time. Haas also noted that he wants to remind everyone that he's a great wrestler.

"Before my appearance on Impact, I’ve been out of the public spotlight for quite some time," wrote Haas. "...The truth is, I’ve always been just fine. I’ve been away being a father. That was my priority for my 4 wonderful kids. But now, my 2 sons especially are obsessed with wrestling & it’s time to show them & the world (in case they forgot), why I was in something that was considered The World’s Greatest."

The former WWE star pointed to some of the "wild" matches fans are seeing today, and he wants to join the fun with his comeback, which he called "The Haas of Pain Tour."

"I want anyone at any time in any place. 2022 is shaping up as a great time to be a pro wrestling fan. But it’s also shaping up as a great time to be a pro wrestler. FTR vs The Rock & Roll Express, Effy vs Jeff Jarrett. Just a couple examples this year of the wild matchups once thought impossible. That’s what I want to be a part of. The Haas of Pain Tour starts NOW!"

Charlie Haas will face Josh Alexander this week on IMPACT Wrestling

For those looking forward to seeing how Charlie Haas will perform in 2022, you can check out tomorrow's episode of IMPACT Wrestling. There, he will face Josh Alexander in the show's main event.

Haas is clearly willing to take on an active schedule, and this bout with Alexander, which was taped at the latest IMPACT TV tapings, will offer a fitting showcase for him.

What do you make of Haas' comments? Who would you like to see him step into the ring with this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

