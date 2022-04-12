Former tag team champion claims impressive stat against Roman Reigns

Xavier Woods has challenged Unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on social media.

Being at the top of the company, The Head of The Table always seems to have a target on his back. After defeating Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal titles at WrestleMania 38, more and more superstars are stepping up to challenge the champion.

Xavier Woods is the latest challenger, it seems. After WWE tweeted out a photo of nine superstars who haven't faced Reigns in a fair singles match, the New Day member stated that he was the only opponent that The Tribal Chief hasn't beaten in a singles match.

"Considering I’m the only opponent he’s faced in singles competition that he didn’t beat....," Woods wrote.

After The New Day's loss against Fight Night at WrestleMania 38, Woods defeated Butch in a singles match on last week's SmackDown.

No finalized plans for Roman Reigns as Undisputed Champion

According to earlier reports, the higher-ups are still deciding on what to do with Reigns. As stated by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, scheduling is also something WWE was worried about.

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out,” said Zarian.

After appearing on last week's episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura also showed interest in challenging The Tribal Chief. Besides Nakamura and Woods, Cody Rhodes also made his first appearance on RAW to express that he was eyeing the WWE Universal Championship.

