WWE yet to finalize plans for Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - Reports

WWE is reportedly still figuring out what to do with Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 Night Two to unify the two world titles.

According to Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, the company has yet to decide on how to handle the titles. Reigns' schedule is also something that is being discussed, as the higher ups are still working on whether he'll be appearing on Monday Night RAW every week or every other week.

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out,” said Zarian. (H/T Cageside Seats)

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns announced that he wants The Usos to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This means we might get a match between RK-Bro and The Usos with both the tag titles on the line.

If Jimmy and Jey Uso win the bout, then The Bloodline will become the most dominant stable in the entire industry.

Who will be Roman Reigns' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

After Reigns disclosed his big plans on the blue brand, he was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakmaura. The King of Strong Style's partner, Rick Boogs, is currently out of action due to an injury he sustained at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Nakamura was attacked by The Bloodline, and he could seek retribution by going after The Head of the Table. Plus, with Cody Rhodes now back in WWE, many fans are expecting him to face Reigns sooner or later.

