×
Create
Notifications

WWE yet to finalize plans for Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - Reports

Roman Reigns is the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns is the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 11, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Rumors

WWE is reportedly still figuring out what to do with Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 Night Two to unify the two world titles.

According to Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, the company has yet to decide on how to handle the titles. Reigns' schedule is also something that is being discussed, as the higher ups are still working on whether he'll be appearing on Monday Night RAW every week or every other week.

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out,” said Zarian. (H/T Cageside Seats)

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns announced that he wants The Usos to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This means we might get a match between RK-Bro and The Usos with both the tag titles on the line.

If Jimmy and Jey Uso win the bout, then The Bloodline will become the most dominant stable in the entire industry.

#TheBloodline is coming for it all. #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle https://t.co/he3Ue6FJ4Y

Who will be Roman Reigns' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

After Reigns disclosed his big plans on the blue brand, he was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakmaura. The King of Strong Style's partner, Rick Boogs, is currently out of action due to an injury he sustained at The Showcase of the Immortals.

😮😮😮#SmackDown @ShinsukeN @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos https://t.co/BhxPLCALvc
Also Read Article Continues below

Nakamura was attacked by The Bloodline, and he could seek retribution by going after The Head of the Table. Plus, with Cody Rhodes now back in WWE, many fans are expecting him to face Reigns sooner or later.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who would you like to see Roman Reigns face for the unified titles?

Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी