Former Tag Team Champion reveals parts of his match against The Undertaker and Kane were edited out by WWE

Former WWE and WCW star Chuck Palumbo recently discussed his experiences wrestling Kane and The Undertaker. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also revealed an interesting story about how WWE once edited out parts of a match against the Brothers of Destruction.

While speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined in a recent interview, Chuck Palumbo opened up about his WWE run and getting to work with Kane and The Undertaker alongside Sean O'Haire. Palumbo recalled how The Undertaker helped him blade for the first time. Since Palumbo had never done it before, Taker did it for him:

"Good guys. Always had a great time working with them. This one match I do remember - tag team title match, cage match. I had never bladed before, it was the first time I bladed and Taker bladed for me. I had never done it before. So that was a little weird. First time I ever bladed, few times I actually bladed, he did it for me," Palumbo said.

Chuck Palumbo says WWE edited out parts of one of his matches

Chuck Palumbo also discussed a match he and Sean O'Haire had against the Brothers of Destruction on an episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped in advance. Palumbo said he and O'Haire had had a chance to show off all their moves and got a lot of offense in.

However, when he later saw the match on TV, he realized that WWE had edited a lot of it out:

"The other thing I remember about that match, Sean and I were young and energetic and wanted to show the world our stuff. So we're trying to get all our moves in so we're trying to get all our moves in. Kane and Taker are good about it so in front of a live crowd, obviously it was taped in front of a live audience, I worked that match and I remember I got all my moves in, I worked with Taker and Kane, Sean got his stuff in also. Then we watched it on TV, because I wanted to watch that match and I was excited. After watching it on TV I was like, wait a minute, that's not what happened. So they edited so much of it and they cut out so much of our offense, by the time we saw it on TV we were like, 'oh man.' I learned a lot that day about the business. Then again, I'm happy I got the opportunity to work with those guys. That match you saw on TV wasn't the match that happened."

