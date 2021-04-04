"I didn't like it" - Former Tag Team Champion's reaction to Vince McMahon buying WCW

Brian Clark was recently a guest on Pro Wrestling Defined. During the interview he discussed how his tag team in WCW, KroniK, was formed and also gave his thoughts on WWE buying out WCW in 2001.

Brian Clark is a former WWE and WCW star, holding tag team gold in the latter. He had multiple runs in both companies before embarking on a successful run in Japan with All Japan Pro Wrestling where he held tag team gold.

Speaking of the buyout of WCW by WWE, Clark said that he was disappointed when he heard the news and explained why:

"I was really disappointed. I think a lot of people were. Some people looked at it like 'oh this is great'. I just was... I had been to WWE (WWF). I knew what it was like and what it was about and I knew what WCW and Ted Turner were about. So that's why I was working for Turner. I knew how much better it was. So I didn't think much about it. I didn't like it. It happened. I just think that it was the Time Werner merger... so it's just something that no wrestler, nobody, had any control over it. It just happened and they bought them out."

Bryan Clark on how KroniK started in WCW

Bryan Clark was a part of KroniK with Brian Adams (fka Crush in WWF). They were an instant success in WCW and ended up two-time Tag Team Champions. While speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined, Clark gave fans an insight into how KroniK started and who first had the idea:

"I went off the top rope, tore my ACL so I was out for probably... I don't know, six, seven or eight months to get it healed and rehabbed. During that time, it's about when Vince Russo came in, I was rehabbing and getting myself together and Brian Adams called me. He was just checking on me and asked me what I thought about a tag team. When he first asked me about it, I didn't say no but I was like I'll probably come back as Wrath and get that going again. I think he called me again. We talked some more and he said 'why don't we just use our names and form a team' and that really started it to roll. When Russo got the idea, okay they're coming back as a tag team, I'm positive the fans came up with the name, they had a poll or something."

