Former Tag Team Champion "would have loved" to face Kane and The Undertaker in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham revealed that he would have loved to stand across the ring with Kane and The Undertaker during his time in the company.

Doug was a part of Vince McMahon's global juggernaut for around five years. He made his debut as one-half of the tag team, The Basham Brothers, with his tag partner Danny Basham. The duo went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship twice before being released in 2007.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Doug stated that The Basham Brothers faced practically everyone on the SmackDown roster before disclosing that he would have loved to work with Kane and The Undertaker.

"When we [The Basham Brothers] were in WWE, when we were the Tag Champions, we faced just pretty much everybody on the Smackdown roster. If I had a dream team that I would have loved to have faced, I would have loved to face Kane and The Undertaker. You know, that would have been a good one to have under your belt." ( From 6:30 to 6:50)

Doug Basham named his Mount Rushmore of Tag Team wrestling in WWE

The Basham Brothers were one of the most prominent tag teams during their run in the company. The duo defeated Los Guerreros (Eddie and Chavo Guerrero) to win the WWE Tag Team Championship just five months after making their debut.

The Golden Era Podcast @GoldenEra_Pod 17 years ago today Shaniqua paid dividends helping the Basham Brothers win the WWE Tag Team Championship on #SmackDown 17 years ago today Shaniqua paid dividends helping the Basham Brothers win the WWE Tag Team Championship on #SmackDown https://t.co/tJtV0dN4dk

Doug went on to list the top teams he and Danny have had the pleasure of working with. The former OVW star added that it would have been great to face The Steiner Brothers:

"When we were in ECW as Paul Heyman's henchmen, we got to work with DX, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H so check that one off. We [also] got to work with Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, so check that one off. If I could go back in history a little bit, it would have been great to face the Steiner brothers. That would have been a good one. I think that would be pretty much my Mount Rushmore." (From 7:00 to 7:31)

The Basham Brothers' final run in the promotion was on the ECW brand, where they worked as masked henchmen for Paul Heyman. However, Danny was soon injured with a torn biceps and was replaced by Derek Neikirk.

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star appears in the Stamford-based promotion moving forward.

What are your thoughts on the potential feud between The Basham Brother and Kane and The Undertaker? Sound off in the comments section below.

