Former Tag Team Champions confirm six-year WWE Legends deal

Former WWE wrestlers often remain associated with the company long after their days as full-time in-ring performers are over. In a recent interview, Demolition's Bill Eadie disclosed details about the iconic tag team's Legends contract.

Demolition was one of the most dominant duos in the wrestling business in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Eadie (Ax) and Barry Darsow (Smash) were on bad terms with WWE after being named in a class action lawsuit against the company in 2016. However, those issues were resolved when the three-time Tag Team Champions signed a Legends deal in February.

In an interview with Ben Veal of Wrestling Life, Eadie confirmed the contract is due to last for six years:

"We signed a contract over multiple years. I believe it was six years, so we'll see what the next six years, or five-and-a-half years, leads to." [54:19 – 54:28]

After signing a Legends deal, Demolition was welcomed back into the WWE fold over WrestleMania 41 weekend when they attended the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Demolition's latest project outside of WWE

The Legends deal allows WWE to use Demolition's likeness on merchandise and video games. Hornswoggle, Jacqueline, Ken Shamrock, Mark Henry, and several others have signed similar contracts in recent years.

Bill Eadie added that he and Barry Darsow recently started the DemoPod podcast to discuss their legendary careers:

"We were approached by a good friend of ours, Tommy Fierro, and a couple of other guys to do this for probably about a year, right, Barry? We did the first two episodes and really enjoyed it, and we're scheduled now to have a set schedule. It's like this, we have fun telling stories, behind-the-scenes stuff." [54:58 – 55:27]

Demolition's name is often mentioned when fans discuss future Hall of Fame inductees. Many expected the tag team to be among the 2025 class, but they only attended the ceremony as guests.

Please credit Wrestling Life and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

