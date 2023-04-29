Create

Former tag team champions drafted to SmackDown while Gunther's future is decided during second round of the WWE Draft

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 29, 2023 07:13 IST
Gunther
Gunther has been a dominant Champion on SmackDown

The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown while Gunther was drafted to RAW during the second round of the WWE Draft.

Finally, the much-anticipated WWE Draft took place tonight on SmackDown. Triple H kicked off the show by announcing the rules that the draft will take place over two nights. 50 percent of the roster will be drafted tonight on SmackDown and the remaining 50 percent of the roster will be drafted on RAW.

After the first round of the draft was complete, it was finally time for round 2 of the WWE draft. RVD and Michael Hayes were the special guest announcers for round 2 of the draft.

Hayes announced the Street Profits as the first pick of the second round of the Draft on behalf of SmackDown.

#SmackDown gets the next pick in the #WWEDraft:The #StreetProfits will stick together! @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins 🤝🔥 https://t.co/2E6BgDW30x

RVD then announced that Imperium are the next to be drafted to RAW. Hayes continued to name the next pick for SmackDown, which happened to be Edge. RVD named Matt Riddle as the final pick of the second round on behalf of RAW.

#WWERaw gets the next pick in the #WWEDraft:#Imperium is seeing RED! @Gunther_AUT @VinciWWE @wwe_kaiser 😤🔥 https://t.co/ZiOvYonf1W

With Gunther being drafted to RAW, this means that the Intercontinental Championship is now part of the red brand.

What do you make of these draft picks? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
