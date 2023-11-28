Former Tag Team champions have gained "nothing" from a win on WWE RAW, claims Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo had some specific thoughts about two winners on this week's edition of RAW, claiming that the victory would not help them much.

The winners in question are the Creed Brothers. After having a notable run in NXT, Brutus and Julius Creed were looking to make a mark on RAW this week as the participants of the Tag Team Turmoil Match. Against all odds, they were able to snatch the win after taking down the Imperium's Giovanni Vinci.

Vince Russo did not seem very impressed by the match. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer stated:

"So now they face Judgment Day... Who else are you gonna put over in that match? Everybody is just have so outstayed their welcome, bro, like, so you are gonna put the new guys over and it is nothing to these guys at all. (...) Bro, we can go through all the teams... We had Heavy Machinery. What about Ascension? We had the Ascension. Bro, these guys were no better than they were. As a matter of fact, those teams were a lot... You go through this like every single time and they just come and go bro, pass in the night," Vince Russo said. [30:39 - 32:06]

As of now, what is next for the Creed Brothers in WWE remains to be seen.

