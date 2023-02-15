Former Toxic Attraction member makes assertion after immense betrayal during WWE show

Jacy Jayne, a former member of Toxic Attraction, established that she is the last woman standing in the faction following her betrayal of Gigi Dolin last week on NXT.

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley invited Jayne and Dolin to her Ding Dong Hello show on NXT last week. The Role Model invited the two to address the future of the Toxic Era.

Roxanne Perez successfully defended her NXT Women's Title against Dolin and Jayne at WWE Vengeance Day. The champion also dethroned Mandy Rose from her 413-day NXT Women's Title run.

MUNDO LUCHA @MundoLucha_ Así fue como Roxanne Perez logró retener el Campeonato Femenino de NXT en Vengeance Day. Así fue como Roxanne Perez logró retener el Campeonato Femenino de NXT en Vengeance Day. https://t.co/0ewWF2y5Ar

Now that Perez has defeated all members of the stable, Jayne backstabbed her former best friend, Gigi Dolin, during the Ding Dong Hello show on NXT.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Jayne came to the ring and said last week was the end of the Toxic Era story and the beginning of her story. Jacy also claimed her only regret was not betraying Dolin sooner.

"Toxic Attraction went onto become the most dominant female faction in WWE history, and look who's the last woman standing," Jayne said.

Finally, Jayne claimed that everyone thought she didn't fit in with the Toxic Attraction aesthetics, but she was the last one of the group standing.

What did you think of Jacy Jayne's promo on WWE NXT tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

