Former Toxic Attraction member reacts to her photo with CM Punk

CM Punk was recently spotted with WWE stars Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Jacy Jayne. Taking to Instagram, Jayne reacted to the photo of her alongside fellow WWE stars.

Jayne is currently working on NXT. She is a former member of Toxic Attraction, a faction that consisted of Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin. Jayne and Dolin were the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions during their time in the faction.

Jayne, Punk, and Perez recently visited the injured Jade, who suffered an ACL injury during an NXT Live Event. Taking to Instagram, Jayne sent a wholesome message.

Check out a screenshot of Jayne's Instagram story:

Kevin Owens discussed the idea of a feud between him and CM Punk

Kevin Owens recently opened up about the possibility of a feud between him and CM Punk.

Speaking in an interview with India Today, the former WWE Universal Champion boldly stated that she will end up sharing the ring with the Best In The World. He said:

"I'm sure we'll end up in the ring together at some point. It seems, uh, like there's no way we wouldn't."

Owens added:

"We're both guys that probably, you know, have done things their own way, in a sense. But there's probably a lot that we're very different on as well, so I think it's a little bit of both."

Owens and Punk will both compete at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Prizefighter will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship after recently winning a #1 contenders tournament.

Meanwhile, Punk will compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. This will officially be his first televised match since signing with WWE. The former WWE Champion has already faced Dominik Mysterio in the live event circuit.

