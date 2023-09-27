Former Toxic Attraction member sends two-word message to Bayley after she welcomes Jade Cargill to WWE

'Bayley recently took to Twitter to welcome Jade Cargill to WWE. Her tweet caught the attention of former Toxic Attraction member and NXT star Jacy Jayne.

In her tweet, The Role Model claimed to be the 'Tree of Life' in WWE. She also took shots at arch-rival and multi-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Jayne responded to Bayley's tweet with a two-word message and praised her for being inspirational.

"You’re inspirational" Jayne wrote.

Check out Jacy Jayne's response to Bayley:

Jayne is a former member of Toxic Attraction. The faction also consisted of Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin.

Following Rose's departure from WWE, Jayne briefly teamed up with Dolin before betraying her on Bayley's Ding Dong, Hello show on an episode of NXT TV.

Jade Cargill recently spoke about facing Bianca Belair in a singles match

Jade Cargill has expressed her interest in a match against Bianca Belair. Belair is a former Women's Champion who recently lost her title to IYO SKY at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

In an interview with ESPN, Cargill was asked if she would be interested in a match against The EST. She stated that a match between her and Belair is definitely worthy of headlining WrestleMania.

She said:

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one."

Cargill is a former AEW TBS Champion and was a top star in the promotion's women's division. Moreover, for the majority of her run in AEW, she remained undefeated and successfully defended the TBS Championship against several top names.

Would you like to see a feud between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below!

