"Saw Ronda Shadow boxing once and her Shadow won" - Former UFC Champion takes a shot at Ronda Rousey while replying to Becky Lynch

Former UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has taken a shot at Ronda Rousey while responding to Becky Lynch on Twitter.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Lynch responded to Dana Brooke, who initially offered to team up with Rousey to finish their "unfinished business" with the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Responding to the 24/7 Champion, Lynch wrote:

"It would take two of you. At least."

Following up on Lynch's tweet, Cyborg took a dig at the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion by posting a GIF of the latter and writing the following:

"I Saw Ronda Shadow boxing once and her Shadow won."

Check out Cris Cyborg's tweet below:

Cyborg is one of the most dominant female athletes to ever step foot into the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

However, the Brazilian-American fighter never crossed paths with Rousey, who eventually left the UFC to complete her transition into professional wrestling with WWE.

Ronda Rousey recently addressed her controversial comments regarding professional wrestling

Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show. In one highlight, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion spoke briefly about the fact that professional wrestling has pre-determined winners.

“It really does help a lot and I don’t think pro wrestlers understand how much that it helps because a lot of times I’ll hear people be so offended that like, ‘How dare you call this fake! There’s no fake way to go through a table,'” or ‘This injury is real.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s not like the physical toll that makes something real," said Rousey.

Additionally, Rousey also spoke about injuries. She said:

“The injuries don’t enter into your mind. It’s the anxiety and uncertainty of the result, that makes the situation real, as opposed to the predetermined outcome of a pro-wrestling match." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Rousey is currently feuding with Natalya on SmackDown. The two women have been going back and forth with each other for weeks now. The Baddest Woman on the Planet will defend her title against Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far