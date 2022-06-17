Ronda Rousey addresses her controversial comments calling pro wrestling 'fake'

Ronda Rousey has addressed her controversial comments from 2020 when she called professional wrestling 'fake'.

During a recent conversation with Kurt Angle on The Kurt Angle Show, Rousey claimed that transitioning from MMA to pro wrestling was relatively easy for her. She stated that when it came to the pressure of the industry, it didn't impact her that much.

While talking to Rousey, Angle mentioned the fact that pro wrestling has pre-determined winners. The reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion responded by stating that it was more than just physicality that makes something real.

“It really does help a lot and I don’t think pro wrestlers understand how much that it helps because a lot of times I’ll hear people be so offended that like, ‘How dare you call this fake! There’s no fake way to go through a table,'” or ‘This injury is real.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s not like the physical toll that makes something real.'”

Additionally, The Baddest Woman On The Planet talked about injuries. She said:

“The injuries don’t enter into your mind. It’s the anxiety and uncertainty of the result,” that makes the situation real, as opposed to the predetermined outcome of a pro-wrestling match." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Ronda Rousey wants to see the Four Horsewomen of MMA compete in a match before retirement

During the same conversation with Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey stated that she would like to have a match involving The Four Horsewomen of MMA.

"Not that I know of; it literally seems like the longest build in the history of women's wrestling. Like, if this ever happens [laughs]," said Ronda Rousey. "I mean, I would lose my mind, probably. We'll see, I don't know. Usually, they don't think of like the long game for a lot of the stuff that they're doing. So this is the longest long game that has ever happened in wrestling. So before I retire, I would love to be it a thing with all of us, but I almost don't want to dare to hope at this point." [43:39 - 44:15]

The Four Horsewomen of MMA consists of Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke. It'd be a sight to behold these combat sports veterans take each other on under the spotlight of professional wrestling.

