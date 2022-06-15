"Longest build in the history of women's wrestling" - Ronda Rousey wants one big match before she retires

Ronda Rousey has revealed that she would love to see the MMA Horsewomen compete together in a match before her retirement. The SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke about the long-rumored showdown between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and WWE.

The MMA Horsewomen features Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke. The WWE Horsewomen has Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Ronda Rousey stated that she'd not heard of any talks within WWE regarding having the dream match. The two unofficial factions have been at loggerheads for years, and Rousey noted that it is one of the biggest unfulfilled storylines in women's wrestling.

While the former UFC Champion didn't have high hopes, Ronda wished to see the match happen before she hung up her wrestling boots.

"Not that I know of; it literally seems like the longest build in the history of women's wrestling. Like, if this ever happens [laughs]," said Ronda Rousey. "I mean, I would lose my mind, probably. We'll see, I don't know. Usually, they don't think of like the long game for a lot of the stuff that they're doing. So this is the longest long game that has ever happened in wrestling. So before I retire, I would love to be it a thing with all of us, but I almost don't want to dare to hope at this point." [43:39 - 44:15]

Ronda Rousey sets the record straight on the dispute between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and WWE

Ronda Rousey clarified that she and her friends from the MMA world never intended to call themselves the Four Horsewomen. The iconic name was given by the fans, and Rousey noted that even WWE played along with the narrative when they arrived in the company. In the same interview, Rousey added:

We didn't label ourselves that; our fans said that. Then we came to the WWE, and Stephanie started putting us over as the Four Horsewomen. Even the company itself called us the four Horsewomen first. There is no argument, zero!" [42:56 - 43:12]

Among the four MMA Horsewomen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are now the only representatives in WWE, as Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke were released in 2021.

WWE Horsewomen have also experienced their fair share of troubles in recent times. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair still have real heat with each other, while Sasha Banks is no longer on good terms with the company.

It's safe to say that the highly-anticipated match might never come to fruition, given all that has happened over the past year.

