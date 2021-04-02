Former UFC Heavyweight Champion responds to Roman Reigns' challenge

Daniel Cormier has responded to Roman Reigns' callout from a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani. The former UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter to write that he is ready to "dance" with The Big Dog.

By dance, Cormier obviously meant that he was willing to throw down with Roman Reigns inside the squared circle. The former UFC veteran has been linked with a move to WWE in the past but has now teased the possibility of it happening.

During his latest interview with Helwani, Roman Reigns put DC on notice. The Tribal Chief asked the former to get out from behind his desk and get himself back in the gym.

"I like one-on-ones, to be honest. I'd smash anybody whether it's Daniel Bryan one-on-one, Edge one-on-one, DC, I'll smash him one-on-one. Get him from behind the table, get him back in the gym, maybe he could have a chance. I don't know, it would be a short story."

While Reigns remains confident in his chances against Cormier, a potential match between the reigning WWE Universal Champion and the former UFC heavyweight champion would be one for the ages.

Throughout the years, athletes from the combat sports side of the world jumped ship to WWE. The likes of Tyson Fury, Brock Lesnar, and Cormier's former AKA teammate Cain Velasquez have all competed inside the squared circle.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns is currently preparing for his big title defense at WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against Daniel Bryan and Edge in a Triple Threat match.

The bout is expected to take place on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 and is likely to headline the card. Originally, Reigns was set to put his title on the line against Edge in a one-on-one match, however, WWE eventually decided to insert Bryan into the title picture.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on April 10 and 11, and will witness the return of the WWE Universe in arenas once again.