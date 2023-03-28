Former United States Champion claims Brock Lesnar is scared after being knocked down on WWE RAW

Former United States Champion and wrestling veteran MVP has claimed that Brock Lesnar is scared of Omos after he was knocked down on WWE RAW.

Following his assault on Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber, MVP issued a challenge to Lesnar to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. The Beast had no problem accepting the fight and even seemed confident he could overpower the Nigerian Giant.

A couple of weeks ago, the two men came face-to-face on RAW. When Lesnar tried to overpower Omos, he was unsuccessful. Instead, Omos easily subdued the Beast Incarnate. The incident shocked Brock, as it was his first time being manhandled.

Tonight on RAW, a special weigh-in was planned between the two. Omos came out first and registered his weight at 410 pounds. Brock Lesnar then came out and tried to attack Omos but was instead knocked out of the ring with a kick to the head.

Following the segment, MVP took to Twitter to let everyone know that Brock Lesnar is scared of Omos.

"GREAT SHOT!!! BROCK is SCARED!" he wrote.

Although the buildup to the match was quick, it still makes for an interesting matchup because Omos has gotten the better of Lesnar twice now.

