Former United States Champion could return to WWE RAW very soon (Spoilers)

Robert Roode has not been seen on WWE television since the Elimination Chamber PPV in March. Since his last appearance, he and tag partner Dolph Ziggler have been traded to RAW in a deal that saw AJ Styles move the other way.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, it looks like we could see Robert Roode back on RAW soon and it could be as soon as tonight:

Robert Roode, who’s been away for months, is expected to return to RAW within the next week or two, possibly even tonight.

Why Robert Roode has not been on WWE television in recent months

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were traded from WWE SmackDown over to RAW in a surprising move earlier this year. As a part of the deal, we saw AJ Styles head the other way and join the blue brand. However, we have not since Robert Roode since the trade was finalized even though we have seen Ziggler. In fact, Robert Roode has not been on WWE television for quite a while and there is a very good reason behind it. As per a report from Fightful Select, Roode has been stuck at home in his native Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has been unable to get back into the United States.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Canada decided to shut their borders to stop the spread of the virus. Due to Canada shuttign down the border, we have seen a number of WWE Superstars being stuck in Canada and Robert Roode was just one of them.

Robert Roode's last WWE appearance came at Elimination Chamber. Despite not making any apperances since, he is still listed as an active part of the RAW roster on WWE.com. We don't yet know what role Roode will slot into when he returns and whether he will continue his tag-team partnership with Dolph Ziggler.

For his part, Dolph Ziggler hasn't been featured in any major storylines since moving to RAW and in recent weeks has mainly been competing in RAW Underground.