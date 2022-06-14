AJ Styles beaten by former Universal Champion in Money in the Bank qualification match

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the first to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Visionary defeated Styles in a singles match on the latest edition of the RAW. Before their match, both men cited their willingness and determination to win an opportunity to be in the infamous ladder match.

As soon as the bell rang, Styles threw punches and kicks at Rollins and attempted to pin his opponent. A charged-up Phenomenal One hit Rollins with a drop kick.

When both men were outside the ring, Styles flung the former Universal Champion into the barricade before jumping off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm.

At one point, Seth Rollins went in for the stomp, which AJ Styles countered into a crab crusher in the middle of the ring. When the latter reattempted the phenomenal forearm inside the ring, his opponent escaped.

Towards the end of the match, Rollins hit Styles with a powerbomb on the turnbuckle. He then hit him with the sunset flip and pinned him.

Previously, Styles was feuding one-on-one with Edge before competing in a mixed six-man tag team match at Hell in a Cell. At the same premium live event, Cody Rhodes defeated Rollins in a cell match.

