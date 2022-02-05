Former Universal Champion blasts fan for being obsessed with Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman took a shot at a Seth Rollins fan for being obsessed with the WWE Superstar.

Braun Strowman was on a roll tonight and spent a considerable time engaging with hateful fans on Twitter. One of them told Strowman that he was too old to waste his time replying to trolls on Twitter.

The former WWE Superstar didn't take the tweet kindly and hit back at the fan. Strowman called the fan out for being a Seth Rollins 'stan'. For those unaware, here's stan means: An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.

"And you’re to old to tweet 31,000 times and have no followers and Stan Rollins on your page. What are you 6," wrote Strowman.

You can check the exchange below:

𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜☆ ⁷ @lynchxblueprint @Adamscherr99 you too old for this lil bro i’m not gonna lie @Adamscherr99 you too old for this lil bro i’m not gonna lie

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 @lynchxblueprint And you’re to old to tweet 31,000 times and have no followers and Stan Rollins on your page. What are you 6 @lynchxblueprint And you’re to old to tweet 31,000 times and have no followers and Stan Rollins on your page. What are you 6

Strowman targeted another Rollins fan and mocked him for being obsessed with him.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins were once on-screen rivals in WWE

Fans of Seth Rollins are aware that he won the 2019 Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Braun Strowman. The Visionary then defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to win the Universal title. Months later, the latter cashed in on his MITB contract on Rollins at Extreme Rules, and won the title back.

Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019 to win the Universal title again. He then kicked off a feud with Braun Strowman on RAW. During their feud, the duo briefly held the red brand's Tag Team titles before losing them to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at Clash Of Champions.

Later that night, Rollins defeated Strowman to retain his Universal title. Thus, Strowman's short run in the main event scene ended.

Strowman's Twitter war with wrestling fans kicked off yesterday when he replied to a tweet shared by Nia Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion tweeted about Shane McMahon's rumored WWE exit. She slammed fans who claimed that she got a job in WWE due to being related to The Rock.

Strowman responded to Jax's tweet with the following message:

Fans began attacking Strowman over the tweet, and he ended up responding to a whole bunch of them. It's strange, though, that he chose to bash someone for being a Seth Rollins fan. Strowman has seemingly never had real-life issues with Rollins, which makes his tweet all the more confusing.

