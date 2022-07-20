Former Universal Champion breaks character to describe how he really felt facing the returning Cody Rhodes

RAW Superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins recently narrated his reaction to his match with the returning Cody Rhodes.

Rollins' feud with The American Nightmare commenced at WrestleMania 38 where the latter was his mystery opponent. Rhodes defeated Rollins consecutively at three premium live events that did not sit well with the former Universal Champion. Their rivalry seemingly came to an end at Hell in a Cell following which Cody Rhodes had to undergo surgery for his torn pec.

The second-generation superstar was associated with WWE from 2006 until 2016. A couple of years following his departure, he joined forces with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) to co-create and serve as Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He returned to WWE after nearly six years, this time more acknowledged by fans for his work.

In a recent interaction with Digital Spy, Rollins commented on the thrill he got when he heard Cody Rhodes' theme play in a WWE environment.

"So to hear his music 'Kingdom' over the speakers and that entrance specifically, the presentation of the American Nightmare in a WWE setting, it was pretty surreal to be standing in the middle of the ring." [H/T Digital Spy]

He further stated that it felt like he was in the eye of a hurricane during the match. He knew it was not going to be just one match with Rhodes.

"It felt like an eye of the hurricane type situation," he added. "There was a bit of peace in the centre knowing that, once he got in the ring, there was still just another match to be had." [H/T Digital Spy]

Upon his return, The American Nightmare clarified his intentions of vying for the WWE Championship, but that was cut short owing to his injury.

With Cody Rhodes out due to his injury, Seth Rollins has a new rivalry brewing

A couple of weeks ago during Seth Rollins' match against Ezekiel, Riddle surprisingly hit the former with an RKO.

This week on RAW, The Original Bro appeared as a special guest on The KO Show where he was ambushed by The Visionary. Following the show, WWE announced that the two men will clash at SummerSlam in a singles match.

The Original Bro was previously involved in the tag team division and held the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Randy Orton. After Orton's back injury kept him out of in-ring action indefinitely, Riddle has been flying solo. He called out Roman Reigns for injuring his former tag team partner and even competed with him for the undisputed WWE Universal title but was unsuccessful.

