Former Universal Champion injured following a brutal attack during WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was filled with ups and downs after Survivor Series 2023. However, officials revealed after the show that the former Universal Champion is injured.

Last night, Logan Paul returned to the promotion with the United States Championship in the search for a challenger. He announced an eight-man tournament to determine a new number-one contender. Later, The Maverick was confronted by Kevin Owens, who wanted to go after the champion.

Instead, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came out, which led to a singles match between Waller and Owens. During the bout, Theory brutally stomped on Owens' hand, which was on the steel steps. The Prizefighter was seen in pain throughout the match.

Today, WWE officially announced that Kevin Owen is injured.

"UPDATE: @fightowensfight has sustained an injury, fracturing his 4th and 5th metacarpal during #SmackDown last night."

It's still unclear if the injury is kayfabe or real, as he was seen in pain following the attack.

Kevin Owens wants to face two WWE veterans on SmackDown

The Prizefighter was the blockbuster superstar that Nick Aldis brought to Friday Night SmackDown after Cody Rhodes took Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW and away from The Bloodline after WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens wants a fresh run on the blue brand after ending his tag team journey with Sami Zayn. Speaking to Cathy Kelley, Owens revealed that he wants to face Rey Mysterio and Sheamus.

"I, obviously have a lot of history with The Bloodline, you know... I'm sure they hope that we don't cross paths again, but we will. I'm sure we will. I've never had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which is something that I have to do before my career is done. I've never had a singles match with Sheamus, never been in the ring with the Brawling Brutes, the LWO. So, there are a lot of new faces that I can punch." [From 01:20 to 01:45]

It will be interesting to see if Owens can compete next week in the United States Championship tournament.

